Auburn district accepting kindergarten, UPK applications

The Auburn Enlarged City School District is accepting applications for its 2021-2022 universal prekindergarten and kindergarten programs.

Online registration is available at aecsd.education. Under the "District" menu, click on the "Student Registration" tab to find the appropriate registration link. Completed paper applications are also being accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn. Applications are available at all district universal prekindergarten sites and elementary schools, as well as the administration building.

Children who are residents of the Auburn district and ages 3 or 4 on or before Dec. 1, 2021, are eligible for the district's 3-year-old (3PK) and 4-year-old (UPK) programs. The programs are available at Cayuga Community College, Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, Community Action Programs Cayuga/Seneca, the Early Childhood Center, the E. John Gavras Center, Montessori School of the Finger Lakes and the Auburn YMCA-WEIU. Program offerings and full/half-day classes per site are subject to change; parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the sites to arrange a visit.

Children who are residents of the Auburn district and age 5 on or before Dec. 1, 2021, are eligible for the district's kindergarten program. Elementary school assignments are based on address.

For more information, visit aecsd.education or call (315) 255-8800, (315) 255-8825 or (315) 255-8613.

