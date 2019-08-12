Auburn Community Hospital gastroenterologist John Avanzato has released his ninth book, "The Legend of the Night Nurse."
The medical thriller is part of Avanzato's Dr. John Cesari series of novels. As the character settles into a small rural hospital seeking a quieter life, he is unexpectedly charmed by Jasmine, a woman dangerously obsessed with Halloween, witchcraft and devil worship.
"It has always been a passion of mine to write a memorable Halloween story," Avanzato said in a news release. "The difficult part was whether to abandon the Cesari format and write a free-standing novel or integrate Cesari into a Halloween adventure, which is what I eventually decided to do."
Avanzato, a native of the Bronx and a graduate of the SUNY Buffalo School of Medicine, refers to his books as a new type of genre, "gastro-noir," and Cesari as "the James Bond of colonoscopy." Inspired by authors like Tom Clancy and John Grisham, Avanzato writes about strong but flawed heroes.
The book is available through KCM Publishing in both paperback and digital formats on Amazon, and through Ingram for bookstores. A book signing will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at the hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn.
For more information, visit kcmpublishing.com.