Auburn dog trainer Beth Noyes, owner of the school BARK by Beth in Fingerlakes Mall, has released a new children's book, "Chubby Little Stubby to the Rescue."
The book is about Noyes' corgi, Stubby, doing search-and-rescue work. At home, Stubby is a laid-back dog who is affectionate to everyone. His big sister, a Belgian malinois named Freya, is the actual search-and-rescue dog of the family. But the book follows Stubby on an adventure about following your dreams and always doing what you're good at despite any limitations.
The book is available on Amazon, Target and Barnes & Noble. Copies, including signed ones, are also available at BARK by Beth in the mall.
For more information, visit facebook.com/barkbybeth.