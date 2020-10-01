Auburn Downtown BID: Stay vigilant as winter approaches

Happy fall, everyone! I am hoping you all had an enjoyable summer. As we transition into another season, with close to 14 new businesses joining our downtown district and our existing businesses thriving, we have reached the six-month mark of being faced with the challenge and obstacle of COVID-19.

Keeping that in the forefront of our minds we must be cognizant that the virus is still among us and we must be vigilant to take steps to prepare to keep the virus under control during the next several months. The reinforcement of social distancing, washing our hands and wearing face coverings will help us collectively as a community.

Businesses need our support with colder months upon us, and the outdoor dining experience our community has enjoyed will soon be a memory until next year.