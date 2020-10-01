Auburn Downtown BID: Stay vigilant as winter approaches

Happy fall, everyone! I am hoping you all had an enjoyable summer. As we transition into another season, with close to 14 new businesses joining our downtown district and our existing businesses thriving, we have reached the six-month mark of being faced with the challenge and obstacle of COVID-19.
Keeping that in the forefront of our minds we must be cognizant that the virus is still among us and we must be vigilant to take steps to prepare to keep the virus under control during the next several months. The reinforcement of social distancing, washing our hands and wearing face coverings will help us collectively as a community.
Businesses need our support with colder months upon us, and the outdoor dining experience our community has enjoyed will soon be a memory until next year.
The capacity being at 50% for indoor dining can be very limiting during the winter months, and we encourage everyone to order takeout, buy Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District gift certificates that help infuse growth into our downtown. BID has added over 15 businesses to the gift certificate program, and is now up to 60 participants. This is great for our community and for all our businesses, and is a continued success. Any business that has not participated before in the program and is interested please reach out by Oct. 15, as we will be reprinting and restocking our supply.
Memberships to gyms, historical and cultural sites, and entertainment venues are great gift ideas that are experiential and will show support for our local businesses.
We must continue the positive momentum and help our businesses continue to not only be sustainable, but grow and be successful! Our businesses are the heart of our community and every effort that we continue to make to support them is a win for all.
So, this month we welcome two new businesses to our downtown. Please stop in to welcome Rudolph’s Ice Cream, which will open Oct. 8, and Reuse Refuge, which will open Oct. 1. Congratulations and welcome — we are thrilled to have you as part of our downtown family!
The BID is now partnering with the Wednesday Morning Roundtable, which is presenting eight programs this session through May 2021.
Our fall 2020 programs are recorded Zoom videos that air on Facebook and YouTube. In 2021, we hope to meet again in person at Westminster Presbyterian Church.
The next roundtable video program will premiere at 7:30 a.m. on Oct. 21 and feature a forum with New York State Assembly 126th District candidates Dia Carabajal and John Lemondes. Republican incumbent Gary Finch is retiring, and Democrat Dia Carabajal is running for the open seat. John Lemondes Jr., a retired Army colonel, defeated Daniel Fitzpatrick in the Republican primary.
To join the roundtable, please visit auburndowntown.org and click on WMR.
To find us on Facebook, visit: facebook.com/wednesday-morning-roundtable.
As we look into the window of 2021, the planning of events, educational and economic development programs, beautification, marketing, branding and advocating for our downtown district businesses always are our top priorities. Stay tuned over the next few months for updates on new incentives and programs that will be implemented over the next year.
Until next month, be safe and healthy and shop, dine and visit our historical, cultural and entertainment venues, as your support ensures success for all!
Stephanie DeVito is the executive director of the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District (BID). For more information, call (315) 252-7874, visit auburndowntown.org or visit the office, 128 Genesee St., Auburn.
