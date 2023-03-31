Auburn residents are welcome to join an Earth Day cleanup along the Owasco River from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 22.

The cleanup will take place from the Mill Street Dam through Market Street Park. The city of Auburn's Department of Municipal Utilities will be on hand at the Mill Street Hydroelectric Facility to provide a tour of it at 9:30 a.m., explaining how the river's flow is turned into energy. Cleanup volunteers are asked to meet by the dam, where Canal Street meets Osborne Street, at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are encouraged to bring gloves and rakes. Garbage bags and leaf bags will be provided, and some tools will be available for those who don't have them.

The cleanup is sponsored by the city, the Auburn Beautification Commission, Cayuga Climate Action and the Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District.

For more information, call (585) 414-4907, email auburn.beautification.commission@gmail.com or visit beautifulauburn.org.