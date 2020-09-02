Auburn Education Foundation: Adapting our schedule around COVID-19

AEF would like all staff to be aware that the fall grant cycle is open, and grant applications need to be in by Thursday, Oct. 15. Perhaps you have a creative idea that will help you and your students during these trying times! Applications can be found on the AEF website.

Like many other nonprofits, several of AEF’s signature events and fundraisers had to be canceled for this year. The annual Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony cannot be held this year and has been moved to May 2021. Those alumni who were to be part of the class of 2020 will now become the class of 2021!

The restaurant gift card fundraiser held during spring concerts will hopefully be able to be a part of the 2021 spring season. Gobble 'n' Go, AEF’s popular fall restaurant crawl, is a no-go for this fall; again, the plans are to continue this event in the fall of 2021.

Auburn Education Foundation is, however, moving ahead with plans for its annual appeal. This information will be sent prior to the end of the year and will give community members the information needed to donate to AEF. Donations can also be made on AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org. Anyone who contributed last year will soon be receiving AEF’s annual report, which gives a complete picture of everything accomplished by the organization during the 2019-2020 school year. Watch for this!

Auburn Education Foundation is proud of its accomplishments and is committed to provide funding for innovative programs designed by staff for this school year. We wish everyone a successful school year.

Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors.

