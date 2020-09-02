Auburn Education Foundation: Adapting our schedule around COVID-19

September brings thoughts of apple picking, cooler days and fall activities, but most of all, September brings the beginning of a new school year. And this year, school will look totally different than ever before.
Instead of class lists, meeting friends at lockers, lunchroom conversations, sharing classroom materials and outdoor games of tag, teachers, students and parents will learn about cohorts, social distancing, wearing masks and internet hot spots. The Auburn Education Foundation realizes the challenges and will continue to support its mission of providing an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaboration, gifts and grants. AEF supports educators who have creative and innovative ideas that capture students’ attention, and also honors the achievements of students and alumni. A list of previously funded projects can be found on the foundation’s website at auburnedfoundation.org.
Those grants that were approved last spring included unique opportunities for Auburn’s students. Some of these projects will not be able to be implemented until speakers can be rescheduled or until students return to school in person, but teachers are aware that the funding will be honored for these grants.
Included was a wonderful idea for the renovation of the courtyard at Casey Park. A local architect, contractor, Casey Park students and staff, Auburn High School Z-Club members and district maintenance staff will work collaboratively to revitalize this outdoor space that will be used to learn about nature and enjoyed as an outdoor classroom.
A classroom set of "March," a three-book series, written by the late John Lewis, will be purchased for the Auburn Junior High School. These books document the civil rights movement and engage students in history related to social justice. Similarly, a classroom set of the book "Refugee" by Alan Gratz will also be purchased for the Auburn Junior High School. By reading this book, students will gain an understanding of the refugee experience.
Another approved grant was for the purchase of a book vending machine at Seward Elementary School. This vending machine will be stocked with a variety of appropriate fiction and nonfiction books. Students, through good behavior, earn tokens to use at the machine. Funding has also been provided to Auburn High School for the purchase of heart rate monitors for use while learning about cardiovascular exercises/activities needed to maintain a healthy heart. The junior high school purchased “The Disappearance of Mr. George,” a digital program where the teacher creates puzzles to be solved by students working collaboratively in teams using learned problem-solving skills.
The last project that was funded would bring the co-founders of the organization Engineering Brightness to Auburn for a community event where students and community members would learn about the organization and how it combats light poverty around the world. Student projects are to be featured at the event. AEF looks forward to the time when teachers will be able to implement these grants.
AEF would like all staff to be aware that the fall grant cycle is open, and grant applications need to be in by Thursday, Oct. 15. Perhaps you have a creative idea that will help you and your students during these trying times! Applications can be found on the AEF website.
Like many other nonprofits, several of AEF’s signature events and fundraisers had to be canceled for this year. The annual Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony cannot be held this year and has been moved to May 2021. Those alumni who were to be part of the class of 2020 will now become the class of 2021!
The restaurant gift card fundraiser held during spring concerts will hopefully be able to be a part of the 2021 spring season. Gobble 'n' Go, AEF’s popular fall restaurant crawl, is a no-go for this fall; again, the plans are to continue this event in the fall of 2021.
Auburn Education Foundation is, however, moving ahead with plans for its annual appeal. This information will be sent prior to the end of the year and will give community members the information needed to donate to AEF. Donations can also be made on AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org. Anyone who contributed last year will soon be receiving AEF’s annual report, which gives a complete picture of everything accomplished by the organization during the 2019-2020 school year. Watch for this!
Auburn Education Foundation is proud of its accomplishments and is committed to provide funding for innovative programs designed by staff for this school year. We wish everyone a successful school year.
Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors.
