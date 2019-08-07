The Auburn Education Foundation has announced its election of new officers for the next year. The president is Miguelina (Mickie) Cuevas-Post, immediate past president is Janie Hutchinson, vice president is William Tenity, secretary is Denise Pellegrino and treasurer is Marianne O'Connor.
The following board members will also continue with the foundation: Carmela Barbagallo, Tracy Bellerdine, Bonny Blair, Lisa Carr, Kathie Collier, Marybeth Galka, Karen Macier, J.D. Pabis, Karol Soules and Andy Tehan.
The nonprofit foundation provides resources to support enrichment programs for students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District.
For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.