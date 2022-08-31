Auburn Education Foundation: Fall food crawl fundraiser returning

With summer winding down and fall fast approaching, the Auburn Education Foundation looks forward to a busy and successful school year.

AEF is particularly excited about this fall as our popular fundraiser, Gobble ‘n' Go for Education, is back! Saturday, Oct. 22, is when ticketholders will stroll through downtown Auburn, stopping at various participating restaurants, pubs and retail shops to sample delicious signature dishes while greeting friends and enjoying conversation. This year’s participating venues include A.T. Walley & Co., Burger Theory (at the Holiday Inn), Shepherds Brewing Co., Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog’s Lounge, Next Chapter Brewpub, Octane Social House, Parker's Grille & Tap House, Prison City Pub & Brewery, The Refinery (at the Hilton Garden Inn), Regenerations, Rudolph’s Sugar Shack and 3 Leaf Tea, with ending activities at the Knights of Columbus.

Along the way, “gobblers” can win a $25 gift card by searching for specially painted “gobble rocks” that have been hidden in many of the venues, and can collect their prizes at the last stop, where a light buffet and other raffle prizes await. In case of inclement weather and for those with mobility issues, there will be a limo bus or trolley making various stops in a continuous loop throughout the day.

Tickets are $30 each (cash or check) and can be purchased beginning Sept. 9 at the business office at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building, Regenerations, the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center and the Knights of Columbus. Tickets will also be available through PayPal beginning Sept. 19 at auburnedfoundation.org. Festivities begin at 1 p.m. AEF is grateful to the major sponsors of this event: Refinery at Hilton Garden Inn, The Citizen, Savannah Bank, Wegmans, Jacobs Press, Knights of Columbus, Big D’s Limo and Auburn Downtown BID. Many thanks also to RCJB Consulting; Norman J Chirco, Esq.; Michaels & Smolak, P.C.; Reagan Companies; R.G. Wright Agency; DJPuff Advisors Group; and Boyle & Anderson for their support. The support of all sponsors is greatly appreciated.

Profits from this event are used to fund innovative programs, created and designed by teachers, that enhance the quality of education through extended learning opportunities within the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Past grants include funding for yoga programs, sensory pathways, drone building, book vending machines, math enrichment activities, school courtyard renovations and visiting authors. A complete list of previous grants can be found on the website. If you are a teacher/staff member within the AECSD and you have a great idea that needs funding, simply complete an application found on AEF’s website! Fall grant applications are due Oct. 15.

AEF is most grateful for the donations received from alumni, corporations, foundations and individuals within the community. This generous support allows AEF, through its Educator Grants Program, to enrich the educational experience of all students in the district. If you are interested in donating to support the work of AEF, please watch the website and Facebook for information on the 2022 annual appeal, which will begin in September. AEF’s annual report, which highlights the accomplishments of this past year, will be mailed to supporters as well.

This fall is also exciting as AEF will, once again, partner with the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and host a Business After 5 event. This will be held Sept. 22 at Genesee Elementary School. Attendees will have the chance to see the changes to the building that were part of the district’s improvement plan and see the book vending machine, funded by AEF, and learn how this project encourages both reading and good behavior.

Auburn Education Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides significant resources to champion enrichment programs that elevate the educational experiences of Auburn Enlarged City School District students from average to extraordinary. AEF also sponsors the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction, which annually honors those Auburn graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. Two scholarships, Dean LaDue Memorial Scholarship and Nicholas DeSocio Memorial Scholarship, are administered by AEF.

AEF is comprised of 16 volunteer board members, ex-officio members from the district and community partners. There is no paid staff, so these dedicated individuals spend much time and effort to support the district, staff and students. A yearly retreat is held during the summer to review and strengthen all facets of the organization. If anyone is interested in becoming a board member or joining an AEF committee, please contact AEF through its website, auburnedfoundation.org. We encourage you to learn more about this organization by exploring the website and by liking our Facebook page.

Auburn Education Foundation is looking forward to another successful year. Here’s to a great school year for all students, staff and parents.