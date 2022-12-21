Auburn Education Foundation: Grants support Coffee Cart, other learning projects

"It’s more than a cup of coffee." These words were displayed on the sign that greeted us as we walked into a classroom that had been transformed into the Coffee Cart at Auburn Junior High School.

The Auburn Education Foundation had awarded funding to support this special education program, and several members from the awards committee were visiting to see how this grant would be used. Here, students in Ms. Jane Wood’s class were learning how to run a small business while expanding their language arts and math skills. The Coffee Cart is open from 8 to 11 a.m. Fridays and has become the favorite spot for staff to purchase coffee and treats. The preparation begins at the beginning of each week, when the students discuss what baked goods will be featured that week. The students read the recipes and help prepare the shopping lists so that baking can begin on Thursday. Students brew the coffee, take and serve the orders, and cash out the customers. This group even delivers to classrooms if teachers have not had the time to stop in the Coffee Cart before class. Each student in Ms. Wood’s class has a job that showcases the strength of that child. The jobs are serving the coffee and baked goods, participating as a member of the kitchen crew that maintains the coffee pots and refills baked items on the cart, delivery people, and the banker, who also serves as the greeter.

In Ms. Wood’s words, “The Coffee Cart is providing hands-on learning experiences, with a focus on physical, cognitive and emotional support to develop various skills and confidence through planning, preparing and running the Coffee Cart.” We at Auburn Education Foundation found that our experience at the Coffee Cart was, indeed, more than just a cup of coffee. These students were actively engaged in vocational training and were practicing communication skills while involved in a truly creative learning experience.

This was just one of several grants awarded during the fall grant cycle. The Auburn Junior High health department received funding to purchase adult/child and infant CPR mannequins. This will allow the health department to teach CPR during health classes each semester. Every Auburn student attending the school will receive the training to perform hands-only CPR, thus educating each child with a life-saving skill that can be used anytime and anywhere.

The Auburn High School graduation coaches received funding to purchase items (flexible seating, sensory lighting, calming activities) that would make a more welcoming space for students needing emotional and/or academic support to complete requirements for graduation. The ongoing long-term effects of COVID-19 have made this type of support even more critical for many of Auburn’s students.

Sensory toolkits were purchased for inclusion classrooms at Genesee Elementary School. The kits will be filled with items offering different colors, textures, sounds and smells. Studies have shown that these types of activities help to calm students, making them more mindful, better behaved and more able to focus on learning.

Physical education classes at Seward will now have the opportunity to learn and play the lifetime sport of golf with funding for several golf putting mats. Specifically designed curriculum will encourage teamwork, goal-setting and perseverance. Putters and golf balls for student use have already been donated by interested community members. These mats will be shared with other physical education teachers in the district who would like to teach this unit.

In other news, Auburn Education Foundation was pleased to receive a donation of $600 from the East High School Class of 1962. Mary Horan, a member of the class, said that the funds were collected this past summer at the 60th class reunion. Participants enjoyed a weekend of fun-filled activities with former friends from high school. AEF thanks this group of alumni for their generosity in supporting the mission of Auburn Education Foundation.

Several students at Herman Avenue School participated in a special project that was thoroughly enjoyed by these students. The teachers wished that all Herman students could have the same opportunity, but found funding to be an issue. This problem was ultimately solved due to the generosity of Guy and Crystal Cosentino, parents of a child at Herman, who donated the necessary funding for the Christmas project with a pass-through grant to Auburn Education Foundation. AEF sincerely thanks the Cosentinos for supporting this program, which allowed all Herman Avenue students to participate in a fun learning activity.

All the activities/programs described above are made possible with donations to AEF from alumni, businesses, foundations and the community at large. AEF thanks all who have helped to give Auburn public school children diverse and unique programs that expand the learning opportunities for all. Donations can be made on auburnedfoundation.org or mailed to AEF, P.O. Box 592, Auburn, N.Y.