It is an honor to introduce to the Auburn community to the remaining members of the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2023. The last column focused on Carmen Cosentino and Patricia Ryder, both highly accomplished graduates of Auburn public schools. This column will feature Neil Salvage Jr., Dr. Joseph Freeman and Phillip Gregory Burke, all equally worthy Auburn graduates.

Neil Salvage Jr. grew up in Auburn and spent much of his youth at either the Y Field or Owasco Lake. After graduating from Auburn High School in 1991, Neil attended South Carolina Business School, graduating in 1995 with a dual major in management and finance. As a strong and proud supporter of the university, Neil is a regular speaker at the Faber Entrepreneurship Center. Since college, he has held numerous business-related positions and was most recently president and chief operating officer of Lending Tree, where he focused on helping consumers get the best rates on savings and financing. Currently, Neil participates on several boards in the online media industry, as well as helping his boutique real estate firm Mackey Realty. Neil and his family have dedicated much of their time and resources to supporting causes they are passionate about. As a cancer survivor, Neil has participated in raising significant funds for cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering in New York City and for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Neil and his family reside in Waxhaw, North Carolina. Unfortunately, due to a family conflict, Neil will be unable to attend the induction ceremony.

Dr. Joseph Freeman is the sixth child born to Ted Sr. and Fannie Freeman, of Auburn’s founding Freeman family. Joseph graduated from Auburn High School in 1977 and attended Oklahoma University for both his undergraduate and medical studies. He completed his family medicine residency in 1993. Dr. Freeman and his wife then moved to Plaquemine, Louisiana, where they opened the Freeman Medical Center. Dr. Freeman’s approach to delivering medical care was to any and all. He made home visits to the elderly and infirmed. His commitment to his community continued to grow by being elected to the position of coroner. He was the first Black physician elected coroner in the state of Louisiana. When Hurricane Katrina caused thousands of people to evacuate New Orleans, Dr. Joe established two clinics to supply daily medications with the help of Angel Flight. His career included being a doctor on Indian reservations, veterans' hospitals, federally qualified health centers and correctional facilities. Currently, Dr. Freeman is running the Hart Clinic of East Baton Rouge Parish, Louisiana, the mission of which is to reduce the prevalence of HIV. Dr. Joe, his wife and three sons live in Baton Rouge.

Phillip Gregory Burke, a 2002 graduate of Auburn High School, is an activist, actor and playwright. He attended Syracuse University, receiving a BFA in drama from the College of Visual and Performing Arts and a B.S. in sociology from the Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs. Phillip then attended The Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, receiving his M.A. in classical and contemporary text: acting. He holds the distinction of being the first Black person awarded this degree. He also trained at Shakespeare’s Globe Education in London and The Alexander Gibson School of Opera in Glasgow. In the past few years, he started acting in commercials, as well as doing voiceovers and print ads. Phillip has also achieved much success as a playwright. Earlier this year, his 10-minute play, "He’s the First," was filmed for All Arts and PBS, where it will be available to stream later this year. His saga "The Suncatchers of Sahel: An Ancestral Tale Told to Today’s Griot, Part 1: The Crumble Under the Crescent" is the genesis of an epic 10-cycle play chronicling spiritual and sociological warfare, and also a 2022 Dramatists Guild Foundation Fellow finalist and 2022 Princess Grace Award in Playwriting Fellowship semi-finalist. Phillip lives in New York City and is currently working on developing "Suncatchers" and "He’s the First" into television series.

All five of these distinguished Auburn alumni will be inducted into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction on Friday, May 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn. The hors d’oeuvres and dessert reception (cash bar available) will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased online at auburnedfoundation.org or by mailing a check to AEF, P.O. Box 592, Auburn, NY 13021. Names will be placed on a reservation list, as tickets will not be mailed.

The ceremony this year will also include remarks by Dr. Marc Brown, renowned dermatologist, and Susan Taylor-Brown, PhD, respected for her leadership in the field of social work. Both are members of the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction, Class of 2022 but were unable to attend last year’s event due to an unexpected illness. Both will be in Auburn this year to accept their award.