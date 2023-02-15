Save the date! The Auburn Education Foundation will host its annual Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

Included in this year’s distinguished group of Auburn public school graduates are Carmen Cosentino (East High Class of 1950), Patricia Ryder (Auburn High Class of 1974), Dr. Joseph Freeman (Auburn High Class of 1977), Neil Salvage Jr. (Auburn High Class of 1991) and Phillip Burke (Auburn High Class of 2002).

These individuals were selected for their outstanding academic, professional, personal and /or civic achievements in their chosen profession. Their accomplishments serve as an inspiration for Auburn students and the Auburn community at large. Today’s column will feature Carmen Cosentino and Patricia Ryder. The other inductees will be highlighted in future AEF columns.

Carmen Cosentino was born and raised in Auburn, and is well-known as the owner of Cosentino’s Florist, a floral shop that has been in business for over 50 years. Carmen and his late wife, Anne Marie, built a successful business, attended and presented at national and international seminars and conventions, and were innovators in the field of floral design. Carmen has been involved in other aspects of the industry, including serving as an officer of the state floral organization and on the FTD, SAF and Teleflora boards. Carmen also spent many years as a trustee on the Kenneth Post Foundation at Cornell University, where he attended college. He became a floriculture seminar presenter for FTD and developed a seminar about roses for another large flowers-by-wire service. In this capacity, Carmen developed an entire series of programs that led to him serving as vice president of internet education. Carmen has received numerous awards, including the Tommy Bright Award presented by the Professional Floral Communicators International and the prestigious Tom Butler Award given by Teleflora. He was named Best Friend of the American Rose Grower as well as First Among Your Peers by the Michigan Florists Association. Carmen was also selected as a member of the Society of American Florists Hall of Fame. His service to the Auburn community has been noted in his membership in the Lions Club, focusing on eyesight and ensuring that children who needed glasses had them. He was also on the Auburn Park Commission when it reconstructed Hoopes Park, and spearheaded the efforts to build Casey Park. Carmen also writes a column for The Citizen.

Patricia Ryder is now enjoying retirement after being a special education teacher at Auburn High for 40 years. Her passion for working with special needs individuals began in 10th grade and has continued throughout the years. Pat spent summers in high school volunteering at Camp Columbus and eventually holding positions of counselor, lifeguard, physical education instructor and assistant director, and was director for over 35 years. Pat continues to be a night and weekend relief counselor working at numerous houses, and she has coached the Special Olympics. She established and co-advised a Boy Scout Explorer post for high schoolers with special needs.

Pat’s interest in international travel led her to be the guiding force for Auburn High School’s Russian exchange program, where students and teachers from Auburn High and their sister school in Moscow lived in each other’s homes, attended schools, toured historical sites and participated in volunteer activities in both communities. Pat also understood the powerful impact of literacy in elementary education. She developed strong ties between classes at Auburn High and a first grade class at Casey Park. Both classes participated in writing journals that were exchanged between partners at each school in the Big Buddies program. Pat also wrote a children’s book following the adventures of Elfie, the first grade Elf on the Shelf, by chronicling visits at various Auburn High locations. Copies were made and each student received their own book. Pat developed the Read To Me program, where students and teachers read/recorded over 300 children’s books on CDs that were given to Casey Park, Genesee and Seward elementary schools. She was awarded grants for Play Aways, a recorded device that plays an audiobook for struggling readers in her own classes and children in the elementary schools. Pat received an Auburn board of education Certificate of Commendation for her Read To Me program.

Both Carmen Cosentino and Patricia Ryder shared the above information, which certainly shows the commitment, passion and dedication each has to their profession and to the community. They are certainly deserving to be included in the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2023.

The induction ceremony is an hors d’oeuvres reception with a cash bar available. Tickets are $35 per person and are available on AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org.