Auburn Education Foundation: New fundraiser supports students, restaurants

Fall. A time for apple picking, visits to pumpkin patches, football games and gatherings of friends and family. Until COVID-19, fall was also synonymous with the Auburn Education Foundation’s signature fundraiser, Gobble 'n' Go for Education. Downtown restaurants and businesses partnered with the foundation for a fun afternoon of food samplings and specialty drinks. Ticket holders could hop the trolley or stroll throughout downtown and visit the more than 15 participating venues. A final stop was always held where the partying continued! There was a silent auction and chances to win prizes. Monies raised from this fun-filled day supported the foundation’s mission to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn Enlarged City School District students through collaborations, gifts and grants. The foundation awards funding to educators who have creative project ideas that capture the attention and imagination of students, but which cannot be supported through the regular district budget.

COVID-19 interrupted this activity last year, and again this year. The Auburn Education Foundation, however, was not to be deterred in hosting a fundraiser that would not only raise money for its educator grants program, but would also help those restaurants and businesses that were so generous in their support of Gobble 'n' Go for Education. With our Eats ‘n' Treats for Education fundraiser, you will still have a chance to eat and treat yourself galore, but in a different way! The Auburn Education Foundation, in partnership with Wegmans, is seeking donations that will enter your name into a prize drawing. The prizes are gift cards worth varying amounts to local restaurants and businesses that have been purchased by the foundation or donated by its board members and sponsors. A total of $2,000 in gift cards will be available! The grand prize is worth a total of $1,000 (a $500 gift card to Wegmans and a $500 gift card to Mirbeau Inn & Spa). First prize is $500 worth of gift cards; second prize is $300 worth of gift cards, and third prize is $200 worth of gift cards.

A $10 donation to the foundation will give you one chance in the drawing, $25 will give you three chances, and for a $50 donation, you will have 10 chances to win any of these great prizes. Donations can be made on our website, auburnedfoundation.org. Checks can be sent to AEF, P.O. Box 592, Auburn, NY 13021. Please be sure to enclose your phone number or email so we have a way of notifying winners. The drawing will take place Nov. 4, and you may make donations through Oct. 31.

Featured gift cards along with Wegmans and Mirbeau are Angelo’s Pizza, A.T. Walley & Co., Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District, New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, Burger Theory at the Holiday Inn, Café 108, Good Shepherds Brewing Co., Gretchen’s Confections, Mesa Grande Taqueria, Moondog’s Lounge, Moro’s Table, Next Chapter Brewpub, Octane Social House, Parker’s Grille & Taphouse, Prison City Pub & Brewery, Refinery Modern Fare at the Hilton Garden Inn, Regenerations, the Sherwood Inn, Spoon and Forks Asian Cuisine, the Springside Inn, Thirsty Pug Craft Beer, 3 Leaf Tea, the Underground Bottle Shop and Wild’s Eats & Sweets.

The Auburn Education Foundation is appreciative of our very generous and supportive sponsors. We sincerely thank Wegmans, our presenting sponsor, along with the Auburn Teachers Association; Carbonaro & Brune, P.C.; Jacobs Press; DVG Law, P.C.; Michaels & Smolak, P.C.; Norman J. Chirco, Esq.; RCJB Energy Consulting; R.G. Wright Agency; and Savannah Bank. The support of these businesses is crucial for a successful outcome to this fundraiser. A huge thanks to all.

The Auburn Education Foundation asks that you support this substitute fall fundraiser by visiting auburnedfoundation.org and donating for a chance to win these amazing prizes. We thank you in advance for your donations. Please know that your donation will support both local businesses hit hard by COVID-19 as well as all students within the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Summaries of past educator grants can also be found on the website. In closing, AEF is looking forward to the return of Gobble ‘n' Go for Education in 2022!

Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0