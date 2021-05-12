Auburn Education Foundation: Recent grants fund yoga, opioid programs

To date, Auburn Education Foundation has awarded over 140 grants that have benefitted students within the Auburn school district. All of this is possible due to the continued support from foundations, businesses, alumni and community members who have donated to this organization. Recently, Mr. Rich Knaul, on behalf of East High School Class of 1955, contacted AEF. He and his classmates had money in an account that was to be used for a reunion. This event could not take place because of COVID-19, so the classmates decided to donate the collected funds to AEF. Auburn Education Foundation sincerely thanks the East High Class of 1955 and will use these funds to support innovative programs that enhance the learning experience of district students. Again, thank you!

AEF’s signature May event is the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony. The event has not been held for two years due to COVID-19, but has now been scheduled for May 2022, when the following distinguished graduates will be inducted: Dr. Marc Brown, Dr. Susan Taylor-Brown, Brian Kreydatus, Jared Tuxill, William Snee (posthumously) and Martha Gallo. Watch our website, auburnedfoundation.org, as we will soon be announcing two more nominees to be inducted with this group.

Descriptions of past grants and a listing of alumni already inducted into the Hall of Distinction can be found on AEF’s website as well. As always, donations can also be made via the website. The Auburn Education Foundation thanks the community for supporting programs that enhance the quality of education in our public schools.

Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.

