Auburn Education Foundation: Recent grants fund yoga, opioid programs

As the 2020-2021 school year begins its last two months, the Auburn Education Foundation is reflecting on this school year and the accomplishments made by the organization.
In spite of the difficulties brought on by COVID-19, staff within the Auburn Enlarged City School District continued to apply for grants that brought unique programs to the students in the district. This school year, AEF awarded $32,810.75 in grants. This included a $25,000 grant to the district to aid in the funding of the Personalized Learning Teacher Fellowship. Ms. Sarah Cupelli, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, and Tom Bunn, director of technology, recently reported on this program and its success. This fellowship supports educators with reflecting on their strengths, reimagining what is possible for every student and redesigning the classroom experience. Teachers designed experiences for students that met their unique backgrounds, interests and identities to make learning a process that is more relevant, inclusive and driven by students. Participating teachers were excited about the results, and the district is eager to continue and expand this program.
AEF also received photographs from Mrs. Meg Gremli at Herman Avenue Elementary School showing kindergartners having fun in the snow using snowshoes funded by the foundation. Mrs. Gremli reported that the children had a great time exploring the school grounds. What a fun and healthy way to get exercise and fresh air!
Another photo was sent by Mr. Matt Drastal, technology teacher at Auburn Junior High School, showing students constructing a drone. This was a project approved in the previous school year, but it continues to be an exciting part of the technology curriculum. Students thoroughly enjoy learning about and building drones.
The fall cycle of grants was shared in a Citizen column in February. Since then, AEF has awarded two more grants. A Fatal Vision opioid program kit was purchased for use at both the junior high and high school. This kit is an interactive learning experience that models how opioid use depresses the central nervous system, causing divided attention, nodding out, contrast sensitivity impairment and the feeling of heaviness in the extremities. The opioid crisis is significant in the county and schools, and it is paramount that students learn about this problem and the severe effects of these drugs. Educating youth about the dangers of opioid use will certainly aid in keeping them safe.
The other grant awarded this cycle is to allow for the upgrade of the very successful yoga program at Auburn Junior High School. Yoga is a lifetime benefit that helps decrease stress in students’ lives by teaching them mindfulness and relaxation. Yoga is presently offered to eighth grade students in health class and since starting this program five years ago, over 800 students have benefitted from participating in these classes. In addition, yoga is offered as an activity in the afterschool program.
To date, Auburn Education Foundation has awarded over 140 grants that have benefitted students within the Auburn school district. All of this is possible due to the continued support from foundations, businesses, alumni and community members who have donated to this organization. Recently, Mr. Rich Knaul, on behalf of East High School Class of 1955, contacted AEF. He and his classmates had money in an account that was to be used for a reunion. This event could not take place because of COVID-19, so the classmates decided to donate the collected funds to AEF. Auburn Education Foundation sincerely thanks the East High Class of 1955 and will use these funds to support innovative programs that enhance the learning experience of district students. Again, thank you!
AEF’s signature May event is the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony. The event has not been held for two years due to COVID-19, but has now been scheduled for May 2022, when the following distinguished graduates will be inducted: Dr. Marc Brown, Dr. Susan Taylor-Brown, Brian Kreydatus, Jared Tuxill, William Snee (posthumously) and Martha Gallo. Watch our website, auburnedfoundation.org, as we will soon be announcing two more nominees to be inducted with this group.
Descriptions of past grants and a listing of alumni already inducted into the Hall of Distinction can be found on AEF’s website as well. As always, donations can also be made via the website. The Auburn Education Foundation thanks the community for supporting programs that enhance the quality of education in our public schools.
Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.