Auburn Education Foundation: Special gift benefits Herman Avenue students

Auburn Education Foundation and Herman Avenue Elementary School have a friend in Jay Goldman, a 1974 Auburn High School graduate. He has frequently sent memorial contributions to AEF when an Auburn friend has lost a family member, and at one time, Jay targeted a gift to support a piece of digital reporting equipment for the student newspaper. He has always felt grateful to AHS as his career in journalism began there during a journalism elective course in 11th grade taught by a former reporter at The Citizen-Advertiser. Jay was a sports reporter and then the sports editor of The Outlet, the student newspaper at that time.

Jay also has fond memories of the many fun times he and his friends had attending Herman Avenue Elementary School during the 60s. In fact, Jay has kept in touch with two of these friends, John Callahan and John Marshall. These three life-long friends realized that all were grateful for what he called “the commitment of our hometown to a strong, supportive public education system and to the excellent early foundation that Herman Avenue School provided us toward building our personal and professional lives.”

Jay’s two friends enthusiastically supported his idea to make a monetary gift to Herman Avenue School that would fund the purchase of equipment identified by Ronald Gorney, principal at Herman Avenue, and Jennifer Poole, the school’s social worker. Jay, John and John wanted the money to be used to support the greatest number of students, especially the many with social and emotional needs now two full years into the COVID-19 pandemic. The joint contribution totaled $5,500 and was donated through AEF and designated solely for the benefit of students at Herman Avenue School.

The three friends have all enjoyed successful careers, which they attribute, in part, to the excellent early education they received at Herman. Jay lives in Silver Spring, Maryland, and has spent the last 33 years as editor of School Administrator, a monthly magazine for school superintendents nationally. John Marshall is an attorney in private practice in Rockville, Maryland, and John Callahan has spent 40 years as an attorney with Bond Schoeneck & King in Syracuse.

Auburn Education Foundation thanks Jay, John and John for their desire to help improve and enhance the educational experiences of students at Herman Avenue School. Their generosity is appreciated.

Auburn Education Foundation is also pleased to announce that the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction induction ceremony will be held for the first time since 2019. The Class of 2022 consists of eight AHS graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. This recognition also serves as an inspiration to our students and highlights how an Auburn public school education can be the beginning of successful endeavors. The hors d’oeuvres and dessert reception will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, at the Hilton Garden Inn.

The Hall of Distinction Class of 2022 includes Dr. Marc Brown; William Snee, aka Bill Carey (posthumously); Susan Taylor-Brown, Ph.D., MSW; Martha Gallo; Brian Kreydatus; Joe Alberici; Jared Tuxill and Maria Papalia-Meier. All of these Auburn High School graduates have earned this recognition.

Dr. Marc Brown is a dermatologist at the University of Rochester Medical Center where he focuses on Mohs surgery (effective technique for treating skin cancer), facial reconstruction and challenging and unusual skin cancers. William Snee, known professionally as Bill Carey, was an award-winning journalist and news reporter for over 40 years in Central New York. Susan Taylor-Brown, PhD, MSW, is considered an expert on mental health issues related to chronic illnesses and has developed services/programs for the HIV affected community. Martha Gallo works for AIG as executive vice president and head of internal audit. She has a longstanding commitment to the advancement of women and girls. Brian Kreydatus is a professor of printmaking and life drawing in the Department of Art and Art History at The College of William and Mary. He has had numerous solo exhibitions and has also participated in many group exhibitions nationally and abroad. Joe Alberici is presently the head lacrosse coach at West Point. He was the recipient of the Mike Krzyzewski Award for Excellence in Teaching Character Through Sport and has also been named the Patriot League Coach of the Year. Jared Tuxill has had a distinguished career in the Navy Seals and his service awards include a Silver Star, six Bronze Stars with V and two Purple Hearts. Maria Papalia-Meier wrote the book "I am a Runner: The Memoirs of a Sepsis Survivor," chronicling how she survived and overcame the amputation of her toes due to sepsis to run again and compete in marathons.

Please watch AEF’s website, auburnedfoundation.org, for further information on the Hall of Distinction event.

Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.

