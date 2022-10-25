Auburn Education Foundation: Three distinguished alumni in the news

Auburn Education Foundation was formed in 2003 to provide for innovative programs that enhance the quality of education through extended learning opportunities within the Auburn Enlarged City School District. Along with AEF’s significant fundraising efforts, this is accomplished with private donations from alumni, corporations, foundations, businesses and individuals. Generous support from the community allows AEF, through its Educator Grants Program, to enrich the educational experience of all students. To date, AEF has funded 150 grants and three special projects totaling over $330,000. Students in all grade levels at all the schools in the Auburn district have been active and engaged participants in these creative learning activities.

This school year, students at Genesee Elementary School will benefit from a very special Auburn Education Foundation grant. An anonymous donor desired to make a difference in the education of Genesee students and earmarked a significant donation to be used for materials, special projects and innovative programs at that school. This generous donation will certainly make it possible for staff to purchase items and support programming that will have a positive impact on all students. A huge thank you to this special donor for this generous gift to Genesee!

While awarding funding for educator grants is a primary function of AEF, it is not the only work accomplished by this organization. AEF also proudly hosts its annual Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction ceremony that honors Auburn public school graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. Inductees are selected from submitted nominations, which are kept on file and reviewed each year. To see those already in the Hall of Distinction or to submit a nomination, please go to AEF’s website at auburnedfoundation.org.

The Auburn Education Foundation is proud of all those graduates who have been inducted into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction, and enjoys learning about news and updates in their lives. The rest of this column will feature the accomplishments of three members of the Hall of Distinction.

AEF recently learned that Christopher Prentice, CEO of Harmonic Bionics, was selected as an innovation leader by Life Science Intelligence. Harmonic Bionics aims to significantly advance upper extremity therapy for stroke, spinal cord injury and traumatic brain injury patients. Their mission is to innovate the neurorehabilitation process with robotic technology so that patients and their caregivers have an improved quality of life. Christopher is a 1988 graduate of Auburn High School and is a member of the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction Class of 2017. Christopher has over 20 years of medical device experience in both large health care companies and successful startup companies. He continues his work in advancing robotics systems used in health care. AEF congratulates Christopher on this latest achievement!

Another member of the Hall of Distinction Class of 2017 who has been in the news locally is Bill Fulton, a nationally recognized expert on urban planning. He has written hundreds of articles and several books on the topic. He visited Auburn in September of this year to give a talk on his latest book, “Place and Prosperity: How Cities Help Us to Connect and Innovate." The book includes an introductory essay on the Auburn urban renewal experience. His presentation included slides showing buildings and neighborhoods prior to urban renewal, and then the subsequent changes. Bill fondly remembers growing up in Auburn and often references his hometown in his publications. Congratulations on this latest publication.

Kevin Murphy graduated from Auburn High School in 1997 and is a member of the Hall of Distinction Class of 2018. While in high school and college, Kevin competed on award-winning swim teams. Kevin wanted everyone to enjoy the water/beach experience, surfing in particular, and to that end, he founded the nonprofit Ocean Cure, an organization dedicated to making the ocean shores more accessible to people with disabilities. Ocean Cure hosts surf camps for breast cancer patients, veterans and children and adults with disabilities. The nonprofit also provides access to the sand through beach wheelchairs and a mat that goes down to the waterline. Kevin and his organization were featured in the Making Waves section of the August 2022 edition of Southern Living Magazine. AEF applauds the work that Kevin and Ocean Cure continue to do.

Auburn Education Foundation is proud of all inductees into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction, and looks forward to May 2023, when a new group of Auburn public school graduates will be honored. Stay tuned for the announcement naming the class of 2023.

As a reminder, Auburn Education Foundation is in the midst of its annual appeal. Anyone who would like to make a donation can do so by sending a check to AEF, P.O. Box 592, Auburn, NY 13021, or by visiting auburnedfoundation.org. Thank you to all who have contributed to AEF!