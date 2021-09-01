Auburn Education Foundation: Two join next Alumni Hall of Distinction class

The Auburn Education Foundation continues with its work. Yes, we are once again meeting via Zoom; yes, we resumed wearing masks when meeting in person; and yes, we have had to postpone fundraising events. Just when we thought we could move on from 2020 and COVID-19's devastating wrath, we are now dealing with the delta variant in 2021. Regardless, AEF is determined, more than ever, to raise funds for educator grants that will give students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District access to creative and unique projects and learning adventures that enhance the district’s curriculum. The mission of AEF is to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn school students through collaboration, gifts and grants. We value diversity and support educators who have creative and innovative ideas that capture students’ attention and ignite their imagination and celebrate the accomplishments of students and alumni.
During the last school year, the Auburn Education Foundation funded grants totaling $32,819.75. All of these projects were able to be instituted in spite of COVID-19. Kindergarten students at Herman Avenue Elementary School enjoyed snowshoeing this past winter, and physical education teachers look forward to introducing this activity to more students this winter. Students at Auburn Junior High School benefitted from four grants that gave students the opportunity to learn about mindfulness through yoga, video production, complex weather variables and the effects and dangers of opioids. Students throughout the Auburn district were able to participate in GooseChase, a digital, interactive scavenger hunt. More than 200 people participated in this project, which helped students, families and staff cope with the isolation brought on by COVID-19. The district received a grant that provided technology to be able to implement student technology mentors, software for teachers to be able to implement collaborative, project-based learning, and supplies and materials for families to support children at home with their learning. This grant allowed the district to expand the work being done with teachers through the personalized learning fellowship. This program will continue in Auburn’s public schools.
Besides providing funding for educator grants, Auburn Education Foundation supports the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction, which honors those Auburn graduates who have distinguished themselves through outstanding academic, professional, personal or civic achievements. Due to restrictions during COVID-19, the foundation was not able to hold its annual induction ceremony in 2020 or 2021. We are, however, pleased to announce that the ceremony will take place May 20, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Inn. There are six who were to be inducted in 2020, and AEF has chosen two more alumni to join this distinguished group. The original six are Dr. Marc Brown, noted dermatologist focusing on Mohs surgery; Dr. Susan Taylor-Brown, recognized expert on mental health issues; Brian Kreydatus, practicing artist and art professor; Martha Gallo, senior financial executive and supporter of the advancement of women and girls; Jared Tuxill, chief warrant officer in the U.S. Navy and recipient of numerous awards, including two Purple Hearts; and William Snee (posthumously), known as Bill Carey, one of central New York’s most honored television news journalists.
The two alumni chosen to also be honored in 2022 are Maria Papalia-Meier and Joe Alberici. Maria Papalia-Meier contracted sepsis and spent seven weeks in the hospital with an extremely poor prognosis. She chronicled her journey to recovery in a book, “I Am a Runner," detailing her recovery and persistence to be able to run again after her toes had to be amputated. Maria continues to spread awareness about the signs of sepsis and to serve as an inspiration to anyone who has suffered from a life-altering illness. Joe Alberici is presently the head lacrosse coach at West Point and has twice been named Patriot League Coach of the Year. In 2017, he received the Mike Krzyzewksi Award for Excellence in teaching character through sports as an exceptional leader who exemplifies the Army values of integrity, respect, selfless service, duty, honor, loyalty and personal courage. Auburn Education Foundation is excited to induct these eight individuals into the Auburn Alumni Hall of Distinction in May 2022.
The Auburn Education Foundation is committed to increasing awareness of this organization and the work we do. To achieve this, the foundation is in the process of rebuilding its website and elevating its presence on social media platforms. Information on the grants mentioned in this article and the Hall of Distinction will be on the new site. For staff at Auburn schools, fall grant applications are due Oct. 15. In addition, a new fall fundraiser will soon be announced. Stay tuned for continued exciting news from the Auburn Education Foundation! May all students, staff and parents have a great school year!
Janie Hutchinson is a member of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors. For more information, visit auburnedfoundation.org.