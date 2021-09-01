Auburn Education Foundation: Two join next Alumni Hall of Distinction class

The Auburn Education Foundation continues with its work. Yes, we are once again meeting via Zoom; yes, we resumed wearing masks when meeting in person; and yes, we have had to postpone fundraising events. Just when we thought we could move on from 2020 and COVID-19's devastating wrath, we are now dealing with the delta variant in 2021. Regardless, AEF is determined, more than ever, to raise funds for educator grants that will give students in the Auburn Enlarged City School District access to creative and unique projects and learning adventures that enhance the district’s curriculum. The mission of AEF is to support an enriched learning environment for Auburn school students through collaboration, gifts and grants. We value diversity and support educators who have creative and innovative ideas that capture students’ attention and ignite their imagination and celebrate the accomplishments of students and alumni.

During the last school year, the Auburn Education Foundation funded grants totaling $32,819.75. All of these projects were able to be instituted in spite of COVID-19. Kindergarten students at Herman Avenue Elementary School enjoyed snowshoeing this past winter, and physical education teachers look forward to introducing this activity to more students this winter. Students at Auburn Junior High School benefitted from four grants that gave students the opportunity to learn about mindfulness through yoga, video production, complex weather variables and the effects and dangers of opioids. Students throughout the Auburn district were able to participate in GooseChase, a digital, interactive scavenger hunt. More than 200 people participated in this project, which helped students, families and staff cope with the isolation brought on by COVID-19. The district received a grant that provided technology to be able to implement student technology mentors, software for teachers to be able to implement collaborative, project-based learning, and supplies and materials for families to support children at home with their learning. This grant allowed the district to expand the work being done with teachers through the personalized learning fellowship. This program will continue in Auburn’s public schools.