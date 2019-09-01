A sincere thank-you to the 911 staff, Auburn Fire Department and City of Auburn Ambulance for their efficient and considerate service on August 10th, 2019. The care that I received from Auburn Community Hospital was excellent. A special thank you to our wonderful neighbors, Debbie and Ange! Their support and assistance during my recent emergency means so very much to myself, my wife and family! We are fortunate to live in such a caring community!
THANK YOU
Auburn emergency services, hospital thanked for care
- Koy Lilly Special to The Citizen
-
