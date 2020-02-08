Auburn employee earns Road Master honor from Cornell
Auburn employee earns Road Master honor from Cornell

Aurelius Avenue bridge

The Aurelius Avenue bridge in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli

The Cornell Local Roads Program has awarded Road Master Level I recognition to Kenneth D. Tanner, engineering technician for the city of Auburn.

The program's Road Masters are individuals who work to build strong foundations in technical and management skills in highway communities across the state. Level I masters have successfully completed a series of six workshops demonstrating a base of fundamental knowledge in local highway quality and management.

The program was established in 1998, and provides training, technical assistance and information to municipal officials and employees responsible for the maintenance, construction and management of highways and bridges in the state.

For more information about the program, visit clrp.cornell.edu/workshops/roadmaster.html.

