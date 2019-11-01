The family of our beloved Bill Tripp would like to thank everyone who was there for us. The cards, flowers and prayers were so much appreciated! A special thanks to Mike and Casey Aldrich and Linda and Bob Ogar for all the food and prayers and the love you gave us the night we needed it the most! And to Denise Dixon who brought food and so much comfort and love to the family. You are our little precious angel!
Thanks also to Pam and Tony Sorendo who sang at Billy's funeral. It was so beautiful!
We love each and every one of you, and God bless you all!