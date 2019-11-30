Thank you for all the food, help, support, cards, flowers, thoughts and love in helping Sandy Schenck with her battle with leukemia for 13 years.
I really appreciated it. Thank you again.
Paul D. Schenck and family live in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.