Thank you letter
Our family would like to thank everyone who made the golf tournament a success again.

It has become a wonderful day to not only honor our parents and the positive impact they had on the community we live in. It has also become a day to reunite with friends and family at a place that holds so many memories.

We would like to thank the staff at Highland Golf Course for providing a great venue for us as always. All the sponsors who have graciously continued to make the tournament a financial success. All our family friends who gather to laugh with us and share memories.

Thanks to everyone we raised over $4,500 which has been disbursed to various organizations which have impacted so many in a positive way in our community.

So from the bottom of our families hearts, thank you and GO SU.

The Buschman family

Robert M. Buschman lives in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.

