Our family would like to thank everyone who made the golf tournament a success again.
It has become a wonderful day to not only honor our parents and the positive impact they had on the community we live in. It has also become a day to reunite with friends and family at a place that holds so many memories.
We would like to thank the staff at Highland Golf Course for providing a great venue for us as always. All the sponsors who have graciously continued to make the tournament a financial success. All our family friends who gather to laugh with us and share memories.
Thanks to everyone we raised over $4,500 which has been disbursed to various organizations which have impacted so many in a positive way in our community.
So from the bottom of our families hearts, thank you and GO SU.
The Buschman family