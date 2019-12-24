Members of the Auburn Fire Department and Auburn International Association of Fire Fighters No. 1446 raised $2,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association at their fourth annual hockey tournament Nov. 30 at Falcon Park in Auburn.
The tournament was part of the 2019 MDA Fill the Boot campaign. The department raised the money with help from Binghamton IAFF No. 729 and Monroe County IAF No. 3824.
The Auburn IAF No. 1446 took to the streets earlier this year to raise money for the MDA during the Fill the Boot campaign, MDA Development Coordinator Karen Fink said in a news release. The money will provide the MDA resources to support innovations in science and care for the neuromuscular community.
“The Auburn IAFF No. 1446 Fire Department has once again gone above and beyond for MDA’s families during this year’s Fill the Boot campaign,” she said. “We are so grateful for their dedication and for the generosity of those in the Auburn community who have helped to raise critical funds to help transform the lives of kids and adults with muscular dystrophy, ALS and related muscle-debilitating diseases."
For more information, visit mda.org.