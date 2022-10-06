 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY

Auburn food pantry accepting potholders for Thanksgiving families

Church 7.JPG

St. Alphonsus Church in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The St. Alphonsus Food Pantry in Auburn is coordinating a Thanksgiving Potholder Project this year.

The goal of the project is to provide a potholder to each of the 500 families who will receive a turkey dinner this holiday from the pantry. Any new potholders will be accepted, including ones purchased, sewn or woven on a loom.

"We look forward to being able to provide this essential kitchen tool to families in need this time of year and hope you can help us reach our goal!" the pantry said in a news release.

All potholders must be delivered to the pantry, 85 E. Genesee St., Auburn, by Wednesday, Nov. 16. Pantry hours are 9 to 11:30 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

