We are fortunate to reside in a community that values education, and seeks to expand educational opportunities for all of its children. On August 27, 2019 we witnessed this commitment during a concert to raise funds for the Auburn Education Foundation’s mission to “support an enriched learning environment for students of the Auburn Enlarged City School District through collaborations, gifts and grants.”
The Cavern Club Beatles concert, held at Emerson Park’s Deauville Island, was a success on several fronts. It expanded the number of community members familiar with the Auburn Education Foundation (AEF) and its work on behalf of the students who attend one of the seven public schools in the Auburn Enlarged City School District; it raised funds for AEF (final figures are yet to be determined, but at least $10,000 raised at this event); and it brought joy on a beautiful day to the approximately 1400 people in attendance.
It takes many people to make an event successful. The Cavern Club Beatles’ event is no exception. The Auburn Education Foundation is grateful to Michele Locastro Rivoli for sharing her vision with the Board of Directors to bring the Liverpool based CC Beatles to her hometown for a concert to benefit AEF; Jeff Pirozzolo and Larry Garuccio from the Auburn Enlarged City School District for their unwavering support; Doug Dellostritto and Michael Wellauer, for their assistance with securing the Emerson Park Venue, and assistance in planning security for the event; Bill Heckle for facilitating the performance of the Cavern Club house band; The Cavern Club Beatles for a wonderful performance; the volunteers - AEF board members, parents, current and retired teachers, and family members for their unwavering support that helps sustain us; and to those who supported this cross-generational, family event by purchasing a ticket. Thank you!
Our gratitude also goes to the marvelous local performers who filled Deauville Island with beautiful music throughout the afternoon and early evening: Jim VanArsdale and P4P, The Petty Thieves, and The Joe Whiting Band. You got us on our feet, and filled us with the joyful sounds of music we could sing and dance to.
The Cavern Club Beatles concert would not have been possible without the generous sponsors, vendors, drivers, hosts, and anonymous supporters. It truly took a proverbial village to make this concert a success. Our apologies if we inadvertently failed to thank you, either privately, or through this public acknowledgment. It is assuredly unintentional.
We look forward to receiving and supporting this year’s innovative grant proposals from the Auburn Enlarged City School teachers. These grants cover projects that are not part of the district’s budget, and might not come to fruition without financial support from AEF and the generosity of the community.
On behalf of the Auburn Education Foundation Board of Directors, thank you for your continuous support.