EDUCATION

Auburn, Fulton students awarded criminal justice scholarships

NYSSA Scholarship, Jake Steinbacher.jpg

Cayuga Community College student Jake Steinbacher, second from left, receives the Criminal Justice Scholarship from the New York State Sheriffs’ Association represented by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck, third from left. Also pictured are Dr. Ron Cantor, Cayuga’s provost and vice president of academic affairs, and Criminal Justice Program Director Theresa Misiaszek.

 Provided

The New York State Sheriff's Association has awarded scholarships to two Cayuga Community College students.

The Criminal Justice Scholarship recognizes the academic success and dedication to pursuing a career in the field. This year's scholarships have been awarded to Jake Steinbacher, of the college's Auburn campus, and Zach Burdick, of the Fulton campus. Steinbacher, a graduate of Auburn High School in 2021, hopes to start his career at a local agency and eventually work for the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Burdick, an Army veteran, is serving in the National Guard and hopes to join a law enforcement agency after completing his degree.

“Ever since I was 13 years old, I’ve wanted a career where I can help people. Serving in law enforcement seems like the best way for me to do that,” Steinbacher said in a news release. “Over the past year at Cayuga I’ve gained a better understanding of the justice system, which will help me in the future.”

The winners were presented their scholarships by Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck and Oswego County Sheriff Don Hilton, respectively.

“Zach and Jake are great examples of students in Cayuga’s Criminal Justice Program — they’re both committed to their academic success and preparing for their future careers, and are dedicated to serving their communities,” professor and Criminal Justice Program Director Theresa Misiaszek said.

For more information, visit cayuga-cc.edu/academics/schools/social-sciences-and-education/criminal-justice.

