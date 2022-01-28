 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ART

Auburn gallery accepting art for annual 'Made in NY' show

  • 0
First Night Schweinfurth 3.JPG

Visitors take in the "Quilts=Art=Quilts" exhibit during First Friday at the Schweinfurth Art Center.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is now accepting applications for its annual "Made in NY" exhibit.

The exhibit is open to all media, including photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation and video.

All artists living in New York state are eligible for the exhibit, which is competitive and juried by Ellen Blalock, Gina Murtagh and Kim Waale. Prizes will be awarded, including $1,000 for best of show.

Artists can submit up to two pieces for the show. The entry fee is $5 for Schweinfurth members and $35 for nonmembers, which includes membership through December.

The application deadline is Feb. 18.

For more information, or to apply, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/opportunities.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Five ways to observe 'mindful drinking'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News