Auburn gallery accepting art for annual 'Made in NY' show

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is now accepting applications for its annual "Made in NY" exhibit.

The exhibit is open to all media, including photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation and video.

All artists living in New York state are eligible for the exhibit, which is competitive and juried by Ellen Blalock, Gina Murtagh and Kim Waale. Prizes will be awarded, including $1,000 for best of show.

Artists can submit up to two pieces for the show. The entry fee is $5 for Schweinfurth members and $35 for nonmembers, which includes membership through December.

The application deadline is Feb. 18.

For more information, or to apply, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org/opportunities.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0