Auburn gallery, artist receive grant for Black storytelling project

The Schweinfurth Art Center and artist Ellen Blalock have received an $256,400 Artist Employment Program grant from Creatives Rebuild New York, the center announced Thursday.

The grant provides two years of salary for an artist to collaborate with an organization on a project, as well as financial support for the organization. Blalock will use her background as a storyteller, journalist and quilt maker to inspire people in the Black community to share their family stories using photography, video and quilting, ultimately creating a community exhibit.

"I am excited,” Blalock said in a news release. “Wow! I get to shine my light a little brighter. As an artist, this recognition and support from Creative Rebuild New York and the Schweinfurth Art Center is a great opportunity for me to create art, develop a genealogy project for the community, and to build a local network of African American quilters."

“We are incredibly excited to work with Ellen,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb added. “She is an amazing storyteller and artist, and we eagerly look forward to working with Ellen and the community on this exciting and important project.”

For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or creativesrebuildny.org/participants.

