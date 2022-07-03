 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Citizen is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Cayuga Community College
ART

Auburn gallery, artist receive grant for Black storytelling project

  • 0

The Schweinfurth Art Center and artist Ellen Blalock have received an $256,400 Artist Employment Program grant from Creatives Rebuild New York, the center announced Thursday.

The grant provides two years of salary for an artist to collaborate with an organization on a project, as well as financial support for the organization. Blalock will use her background as a storyteller, journalist and quilt maker to inspire people in the Black community to share their family stories using photography, video and quilting, ultimately creating a community exhibit.

"I am excited,” Blalock said in a news release. “Wow! I get to shine my light a little brighter. As an artist, this recognition and support from Creative Rebuild New York and the Schweinfurth Art Center is a great opportunity for me to create art, develop a genealogy project for the community, and to build a local network of African American quilters."

“We are incredibly excited to work with Ellen,” Schweinfurth Executive Director Donna Lamb added. “She is an amazing storyteller and artist, and we eagerly look forward to working with Ellen and the community on this exciting and important project.”

People are also reading…

For more information, visit schweinfurthartcenter.org or creativesrebuildny.org/participants.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Why you should try pepper on desserts

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News