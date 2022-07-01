Auburn gallery now accepting art for Member Show

The Schweinfurth Art Center in Auburn is now accepting registration for its Member Show, which will run Aug. 27 through Oct. 16.

Submissions of paintings, drawings, photography, textiles, ceramics, sculpture and more are welcome. There is no entry fee. Art must have been made within the last three years and not have been shown previously at the center. Video and installations will only be considered with prior approval. Artists must be 18 or older and a member of the center at the time of registration.

“The art center is proud to have extremely talented members,” Program Director Davana Robedee said in a news release. “This exhibit always showcases the depth of creative energy have in our community.”

Applications can be submitted at schweinfurthartcenter.org/opportunities, or a PDF copy of the form can be filled out and returned by mail or email to the center, 205 Genesee St., Auburn. The application deadline is July 5.

For more information, or to check membership status, call (315) 255-1553 or email nikkid@schweinfurthartcenter.org.

