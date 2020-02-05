Auburn Girl Scout wins Gold Award for project

Kaylei Gleason, of Auburn, was awarded a Gold Award by the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways, it announced in a news release Tuesday.

Gleason, a graduate of Auburn High School, used her Take Action Project to provide necessary classroom supplies to Casey Park Elementary School. She reached out to local businesses and the community to send boxes of supplies to more than 40 teachers.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Gold Award recognizes Girl Scout Seniors and Ambassadors (grades nine-12) who demonstrate extraordinary leadership through sustainable and measurable projects. Each girl must dedicate a minimum of 80 hours to planning and implementing her project, which must benefit the community and have lasting impact.

Award winners were honored at an event in Syracuse with keynote speaker Donna Curtin, a Girl Scout alumna and owner of Grace Auto Body & Paint in North Syracuse.

For more information, visit gsnypenn.org/join.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0