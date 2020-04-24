Auburn group CIAO to serve free pasta dinners

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Cultural Italian American Organization, of Auburn, will prepare and provide free dinners to the community from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at St. Francis Church, 299 Clark St., Auburn.

The dinners of pasta and meatballs will be packaged and available for curbside pickup. The CIAO Cucina Crew and volunteers will be preparing the meals under the guidelines of the Cayuga County Health Department. About 300 to 400 dinners will be available.

Support for the meals comes from Bartolotta Brothers Furniture, Pettigrass Funeral Home, the Auburn Rotary Club and Mario Daniele, of Rochester. Cameron's Bakery is donating 50 loaves of Italian bread as well.

"The Cultural Italian American Organization is very pleased in assisting the people in our community," it said in a news release. "We wish all the very best as we continue together to battle these difficult times."

