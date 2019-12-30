The Harriet Tubman Boosters, of Auburn, have contributed $200 to an effort to rename the Virginia Inside Passage after the abolitionist.
The passage, located along the eastern shore of the Delmarva Peninsula that connects Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, was a corridor for freedom during the years of slavery. Tubman used the passageway to lead others to freedom, which inspired the effort to rename it the Harriet Tubman Waterway. A change.org petition has been launched to involve the public.
Among the leaders of the effort is the HR 1242 Resilience Project. Its president, Don Victor Mooney, visited Tubman's grave site at Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn this summer to dedicate a stone from Africa in her memory.
"We are thrilled to have this group's support for (the) Harriet Tubman Waterway," Mooney said in a news release.
For more information, visit change.org/p/rename-virginia-inside-passage-to-harriet-tubman-waterway or harriettubmanboosters.org.