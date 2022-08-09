Auburn group organizing children's sneaker drive, giveaway

The Harriet Heritage Trekkers, a new community group, is organizing a Back to School Sneaker Drive and giveaway.

The giveaway will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at the New York State Equal Rights Heritage Center, 25 South St., Auburn.

School-age students must be present and accompanied by an adult to receive sneakers. Supplies will be distributed while they last.

New and gently used sneakers for school-age children can be donated to the drive at the following times and places:

• 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Fridays at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, 23 Chapman Ave., Auburn

• 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Mondays-Fridays and weekends by appointment at Melody's, 128 Genesee St., Suite 100, Auburn

• 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays at the heritage center

• 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays at Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church, 90 Franklin St., Auburn

The Trekkers were founded in August 2021 by the Rev. Paris Price of the Harriet Tubman Memorial AME Zion Church in Auburn. The group is part of GirlTrek, an international women's nonprofit health organization with more than a million members "powered by the love and momentum of Black women everywhere walking out of their front doors in solidarity," according to a news release.

"GirlTrek unleashed a mass movement for health justice," the nonprofit's mission statement says. "Energized by the discipline of daily walking, we will collectively organize to shift policy, change systems and — at scale — solve the seemingly intractable problems facing our families."

In addition to organizing a walking team, the Trekkers group is mobilizing Auburn community members to support advocacy efforts and lead a civil rights-inspired health movement.

For more information, contact Price at (315) 452-2000 or harriettubmanmemorialamez@gmail.com, or visit girltrek.org.