Auburn group plans concert, pizza fritte sales

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn will present a concert and two drive-thru pizza fritte events in July.

The concert will see the 42nd Infantry Division Band of the New York Army National Guard perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, in the parking lot behind Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. The public will be able to sit in their cars or socially distance in chairs. The concert is free and open to the public, and no tickets will be required.

Meanwhile, the group will offer drive-thru pizza fritte for sale from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 11, at Rosalie's Cucina, 841 W. Genesee St., Skaneateles. The Rosalie's Food Truck will serve its lunch menu as well. Sales support the group's scholarship fund and contributions to nonprofits in the community.

From 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 25, CIAO will make pizza fritte in partnership with the CNY TomatoFest committee at the Finger Lakes Drive-In, 1064 Clark St. Road, Aurelius. Food donations for local pantries will be accepted by the committee.