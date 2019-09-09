The Cultural Italian American Organization's sixth annual Christopher Columbus recognition dinner will honor former Auburn Mayor Melina Carnicelli.
The dinner will take place Sunday, Oct. 13, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming. It'll begin with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and continue with an array of Italian dishes, dessert and limoncello. The program will be hosted by anchor Christie Casciano of WSYR.
Carnicelli will be honored for her service as a member of Auburn City Council and mayor from 2000 to 2003. A former public school teacher and administrator, Carnicelli also co-created the annual Room Full of Sisters celebration in Auburn, volunteered with several community organizations and events, and led the development of the Women's March in Seneca Falls that began in January 2017.
The deadline for ticket orders is Oct. 3; no tickets will be available at the door. To purchase tickets, contact Tony Tesoro at (315) 253-2197 or Tony Gucciardi at (315) 252-8259. Reservations for tables of 10 can be made by contacting Dick or Marie Paulino at (315) 255-1312. Tickets are also available from other CIAO board members.
For more information, visit cayugacountyciao.org.