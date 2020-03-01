Auburn group to hold annual St. Joseph's Day feast

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn will host its annual St. Joseph's Day Feast Celebration at 5 p.m. Sunday, March 22, at the Springside Inn, 6141 W. Lake Road, Fleming.

Brought to the U.S. by immigrants from southern Italy, the celebration includes a traditional table dinner with Italian antipasto, romaine/oranges salad, garlic pizza, zeppoles, cannoli and more.

The zeppoles and bread, shaped like a shepherd's hook, will be prepared by CIAO members, and all attendees will receive them. A small religious ceremony relating to the custom of the Tavola di San Guiseppe will precede the dinner: The statue of St. Joseph will be carried and placed on an altar, which will be decorated with traditional food items for the feast. The Rev. Lou Vasile will lead the ceremony.

The event will also include several prize drawings.

Tickets are $30. Guests asked to bring a nonperishable food item to donate to the St. Alphonsus Food Pantry, and to wear something red, the color of St. Joseph.

Tickets are available at Tesoro's Apparel, or by calling Joseph Palmiotto at (315) 406-2417, Paul Saltarello at (315) 252-7778 or Felix Mucedola at (315) 406-4859. Tickets will not be sold at the door.

For more information, visit cayugacountyciao.org.

