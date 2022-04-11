Auburn group to hold annual St. Joseph's Day feast

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn will celebrate a man who's given away more than 30,000 pairs of shoes in the Syracuse area at the group's annual St. Joseph's Day feast.

The celebration will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 1, in Nacca Hall at St. Francis Church, 303 Clark St., Auburn.

The event, titled the Feast of St. Joseph the Worker, will celebrate shoe repairman Ralph Rotella, an immigrant from Calabria, Italy, who has given away footwear through the Syracuse Rescue Mission.

"For the past years, the kindness and humility of Ralph has touched many people who have donated old and new pairs of shoes to thousands of people in need," the organization said in a news release. "Throughout the year, Raffaele repairs the shoes that need work done, dedicating his heart and soul."

The feast will also include the traditional food prepared by Joe Villano, including antipasto salad, spiral pasta with olive/sardine sauce, ham, chicken, roasted potatoes and more.

The Rev. Lou Vasile will lead the ceremony.

Tickets are $40. Tickets will not be sold in advance, but reservations must be made by calling (315) 406-2417.

For more information, visit cayugacountyciao.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0