Auburn group to sell pizza fritte for good causes

The Cultural Italian American Organization of Auburn will be selling traditional pizza fritte for $4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 23 and 24, in the parking lot behind Rosalie's Cucina, 841 Genesee St. Road, Skaneateles.

The Rosalie's food truck will be there as well. Funds raised will go toward the charitable events the organization donates to during the year, as well as two high school scholarships.

Also, a canned food drive and pizza fritte sale drive-thru event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, at Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES, 1879 W. Genesee St. Road, Aurelius.

The event is presented by the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office, the Auburn Police Department and TomatoFest.

Canned food donations can be dropped off, then drivers can buy pizza fritte by CIAO. All donations and proceeds will go to Cayuga County food pantries.

