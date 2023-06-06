East Hill Medical Center has added physician assistant Christina Catalfano to its clinical team. She is now accepting new patients at the Adult Medicine Office at 144 Genesee St. in Auburn.

Born and raised in Auburn, Catalfano is a 2012 graduate of the Rochester Institute of Technology physician assistant program. She brings diverse experience to East Hill, it said in a news release.

Catalfano was drawn to the federal qualified health center by its diversity of primary care. Each day brings a mix of patients with a range of conditions and chronic illnesses, she said.

“I’m so excited to shift my focus to primary care, which will allow me to build longer relationships with my patients,” she said. “The fact that I get to serve the community my hometown makes it even better.”

Catalfano previously worked in outpatient orthopedic surgery at the University of Rochester Medical Center and cancer services and private practice outpatient obstetrics/gynecology at Strong Memorial Hospital.

“We’re delighted to have Christina join East Hill. We’re confident she’ll fit right into our team who makes it their mission to offer high quality care to area patients every day,” CEO and President April Miles said.

For more information, or to make an appointment, call East Hill at (315) 253-8477 or visit easthillmedical.com.