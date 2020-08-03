You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Auburn health center recognizing staff, supporters
HEALTH

Auburn health center recognizing staff, supporters

{{featured_button_text}}
East Hill

The windows of Metcalf Plaza as recently decorated by the Finger Lakes Art Council and Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District in a show of appreciation for East Hill Medical Center.

 Provided

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn will observe National Health Center Week Sunday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 15. The theme of the week this year is, "Community Health Centers: Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future."

East Hill celebrates the week each year to acknowledge its dedicated staff and thank its community partners. The center serves nearly 8,000 patients annually, with 90% of them from Cayuga County.

This year, the center acknowledges its staff as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the center has remained open and welcomed new patients, offered video visits and conducted drive-up testing.

The center is also compiling messages of gratitude and encouragement for its staff. Anyone who wants to share a message is welcome to do so through the "Contact Us" page at easthillmedical.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Patricia Ann Wellington

  • Updated

WELLINGTON, Patricia Ann, of 28 Steel St., Auburn, died July 28, 2020. Calling 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Langham Funeral Home. Mass of Christian…

Watch Now: Related Video

Navarro: This is the issue with Microsoft potentially buying TikTok

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News