Auburn health center recognizing staff, supporters

East Hill Medical Center in Auburn will observe National Health Center Week Sunday, Aug. 9, through Saturday, Aug. 15. The theme of the week this year is, "Community Health Centers: Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future."
East Hill celebrates the week each year to acknowledge its dedicated staff and thank its community partners. The center serves nearly 8,000 patients annually, with 90% of them from Cayuga County.
This year, the center acknowledges its staff as they work on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the center has remained open and welcomed new patients, offered video visits and conducted drive-up testing.
The center is also compiling messages of gratitude and encouragement for its staff. Anyone who wants to share a message is welcome to do so through the "Contact Us" page at easthillmedical.com.
