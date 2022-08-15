Auburn health center to host youth COVID-19 vaccine clinic

East Hill Medical Center and Summit Pediatrics will offer a COVID-19 vaccine clinic for children and teens Friday and Saturday, Aug. 19 and 20.

The first dose of the Moderna vaccine will be provided to children 6 months through age 17 from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, and from 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.

The second dose will be given on the same schedule Friday, Sept. 16, or Saturday, Sept. 17.

Children can be registered at easthillmedical.com. Preregistration is preferred, but walk-ins will be accommodated.

The clinic is a partnership between East Hill, a community health center offering primary care, behavioral health and dental services, and the city of Auburn, with support from the Cayuga County Health Department. Items to keep children occupied have been donated by Lyons National Bank, the city has provided EMTs to assist and is hosting the location, and the department is promoting the clinic.

“This vaccine can help prevent the spread of COVID and reduce the impact of the long-term effects. We want to make sure everyone has access to this tool to keep their families healthy,” East Hill Medical Center CEO and President April Miles said in a news release.

For more information, visit easthillmedical.com or call (315) 253-8477.