Auburn hematology-oncology office welcomes new doctor

The Auburn office of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY has welcomed Dr. Iqra Choudary, a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, in a full-time capacity.
A graduate of American University of Antigua College of Medicine, Dr. Choudary completed an internal medicine residency at Rochester Regional Health and specialty training at the University of Rochester Medical Center's Wilmot Cancer Institute.
“Continuing our commitment to caring for patients where they live, we are thrilled Dr. Choudary will be dedicated to the Auburn community,” said Maryann Roefaro, the practice's chief executive officer, in a news release. “Having most recently practiced rural cancer medicine in northern Maine, Dr. Choudary is looking forward to continuing to serve patients in a smaller community, while also being closer to her family in Toronto, where she was born and raised.”
A fully staffed cancer center, Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY's Auburn office is located at 37 W. Garden St. and provides intravenous medication services for cancer, blood disorders and other non-oncology treatments, medication dispensing and nutritional consultation appointments.
People are also reading…
For more information, visit hoacny.com.