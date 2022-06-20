 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Auburn hematology-oncology office welcomes new doctor

  • Updated
  • 0
Dr. Iqra Choudary

Dr. Iqra Choudary

 Provided

The Auburn office of Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY has welcomed Dr. Iqra Choudary, a board-certified medical oncologist and hematologist, in a full-time capacity.

A graduate of American University of Antigua College of Medicine, Dr. Choudary completed an internal medicine residency at Rochester Regional Health and specialty training at the University of Rochester Medical Center's Wilmot Cancer Institute.

“Continuing our commitment to caring for patients where they live, we are thrilled Dr. Choudary will be dedicated to the Auburn community,” said Maryann Roefaro, the practice's chief executive officer, in a news release. “Having most recently practiced rural cancer medicine in northern Maine, Dr. Choudary is looking forward to continuing to serve patients in a smaller community, while also being closer to her family in Toronto, where she was born and raised.”

A fully staffed cancer center, Hematology-Oncology Associates of CNY's Auburn office is located at 37 W. Garden St. and provides intravenous medication services for cancer, blood disorders and other non-oncology treatments, medication dispensing and nutritional consultation appointments.

People are also reading…

For more information, visit hoacny.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Linda L. (Potter) Sevier

SEVIER, Linda L. (Potter), 73, of Miller Road, Sennett, passed away unexpectedly Friday, June 10, 2022 in Auburn Community Hospital. Calling h…

Watch Now: Related Video

The five most popular house plants of 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News