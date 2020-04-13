Auburn High School scholarship deadline extended

The application deadline for the annual Ruth and Charles B. Goldman Memorial Scholarship at Auburn High School has been extended to May 1.
The scholarship gives one or more graduating seniors $1,000 toward their college studies. It is awarded based on civic involvement, and honors two longtime Auburnians who were active in their community.
For more information, contact Jay P. Goldman at jgoldman@aasa.org or Annie Hoff at annehoff@aecsd.education.
