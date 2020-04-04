Auburn High School Z-Club: It's the little things that matter

Z-Club also continues to help out the young children of our community through tutoring at Herman Avenue Elementary. Our members really enjoy helping out the children because not only do they love to see the children benefit from getting extra help on schoolwork, but the members also love seeing the children come out of their shells and make new friends.

Our Z-Club members very much enjoy helping out the community because we get to give to others, and at the same time we reap the reward of making a difference in others’ lives. Currently in the works for Auburn Z-Club are the Casey Park courtyard renovation and the city of Auburn pollinator trail and tree planting. Unfortunately, all of our current projects are on hold due to the fact that we cannot meet as a group. Nevertheless, we are still hoping to follow through with our planned projects.

The Casey Park courtyard is currently an empty, bland space that isn’t used by the kids. We’re planning on renovating it so it can become an accessible and interactive learning environment for them. Z-Club members want to not only make learning fun for the kids, but also inspire them to establish a passion for it. We are looking for help from a local landscaper and anyone who can assist would be welcomed and appreciated.

Z-Club members will also be teaming up with the city of Auburn and a local professional environmentalist to create a pollinator trail. A pollinator trail is a garden planted with specific plants to produce pollen, which will attract more pollinating insects. Having a surplus of pollinators in our community is important because they help to create and maintain natural habitats and ecosystems. Along with these benefits, surrounding plant life will be able to flourish. An important part of our mission is to work with fellow community members. Our club has been fortunate to live in a generous city where professionals have been very giving with their time and expertise to work with us on our many projects. We are extremely grateful, for that is how our learning extends beyond the classroom. So we are extending a big thank you to our community members and we are excited at the possibility of connecting with many more!

Grace Morgan, Chloe Picciano, Caitlin Rigby and Rachel Tehan are members of the Auburn High School Z-Club, a youth extension of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.

