Auburn High School Z-Club: It's the little things that matter

With the Auburn school district currently closed, Auburn High School’s Z-Club takes time to reflect on its community service from the past few months.
By recognizing the service Z-Club has put forth, we hope to relieve some of the stress and hardship that continues to progress. While some of the projects are paused as of right now, we still want to reflect on all the good Z-Club has done for the school, the community and the world.
In January, our international service project, raising money for the Sudan Relief Fund, was a huge success thanks to members of the community who joined us for a delicious pancake breakfast fundraiser at Applebee’s. We raised well over $1,400 to send to Sudan to help out residents who face poverty and dire living conditions. The country of South Sudan has been fighting for its independence for a multitude of years. It has been a gruesome war that has greatly affected the lives of people in South Sudan. More than 400,000 people have died during the fight, and it’s hard for these people to always make ends meet and support themselves and their families. The people are also facing a great famine, causing even more deaths. We hope that with this money they can get food, clean drinking water, clothing, medical attention and shelter. We also hope that eventually, they can build hospitals and schools. The schools would give the kids the education that they deserve.
On March 2, Z-Club members partnered with SADD Club and Kindness Club to celebrate World Compliment Day. This was a joint effort with multiple clubs to promote the effects a simple compliment can have on someone’s day. Students prepared nice compliments on sticky notes and spread them out on tables in front of the library. First thing in the morning, students could take a compliment and pass it on to whoever they wanted. Students and staff reported how delighted they were to receive an unexpected compliment! It is projects like this that help to build a strong school community.
On March 9, we celebrated International Women’s Day and honored the female staff at Auburn High School. International Women’s Day is a collective day of global celebration that Z-Club is glad to partake in. It is celebrated to create awareness about gender equality and commemorate women’s achievements. In remembrance of this day, all Z-Club members got together to create teacups with poems on them and made friendship bracelets as a token of appreciation for the work female staffers do. Later on in the month, some members also helped at the local soup kitchen. This is one of members’ favorite places to volunteer because Z-Club members get to work alongside the Auburn Zonta Club members and other local volunteers. This joint work helps to serve people in the community who are in need of a good meal. And we are proud to be a little part of this happening in our hometown.
Z-Club has continued its endeavor to continue giving back to the local community. These past few months, Z-Club has been very involved in the community by helping those who are less fortunate and helping to bring people together to celebrate a purpose, and even by small efforts that make great impacts on those around them. During the past couple of months, Z-Club continued to celebrate and recognize members of the community. We would be remiss not to mention Z-members stepping out to help with the annual Night to Shine. This is a prom for those with special needs (ages 14 and older) held at Fingerlakes Mall (on Feb. 8). The event recognized those with special needs by giving them a night of celebration, fun and dancing. Our members volunteered at the event to make sure those who attended had a “date” and a great night.
Z-Club also continues to help out the young children of our community through tutoring at Herman Avenue Elementary. Our members really enjoy helping out the children because not only do they love to see the children benefit from getting extra help on schoolwork, but the members also love seeing the children come out of their shells and make new friends.
Our Z-Club members very much enjoy helping out the community because we get to give to others, and at the same time we reap the reward of making a difference in others’ lives. Currently in the works for Auburn Z-Club are the Casey Park courtyard renovation and the city of Auburn pollinator trail and tree planting. Unfortunately, all of our current projects are on hold due to the fact that we cannot meet as a group. Nevertheless, we are still hoping to follow through with our planned projects.
The Casey Park courtyard is currently an empty, bland space that isn’t used by the kids. We’re planning on renovating it so it can become an accessible and interactive learning environment for them. Z-Club members want to not only make learning fun for the kids, but also inspire them to establish a passion for it. We are looking for help from a local landscaper and anyone who can assist would be welcomed and appreciated.
Z-Club members will also be teaming up with the city of Auburn and a local professional environmentalist to create a pollinator trail. A pollinator trail is a garden planted with specific plants to produce pollen, which will attract more pollinating insects. Having a surplus of pollinators in our community is important because they help to create and maintain natural habitats and ecosystems. Along with these benefits, surrounding plant life will be able to flourish. An important part of our mission is to work with fellow community members. Our club has been fortunate to live in a generous city where professionals have been very giving with their time and expertise to work with us on our many projects. We are extremely grateful, for that is how our learning extends beyond the classroom. So we are extending a big thank you to our community members and we are excited at the possibility of connecting with many more!
Grace Morgan, Chloe Picciano, Caitlin Rigby and Rachel Tehan are members of the Auburn High School Z-Club, a youth extension of the Zonta Club of Auburn. For more information, visit zonta.org or zontadistrict2.org.
