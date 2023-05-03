Three Auburn historic sites and Seymour Library will partner to present the fifth annual Hands-On History Camp this summer.

The camp, for ages 8 to 10, is presented by the Cayuga Museum of History & Art, Seward House Museum, Harriet Tubman National Historical Park and library. It will feature historic game and an activity-based tour of Fort Hill Cemetery in Auburn. Children will also learn how to send secret messages in Morse code and make their own movies while exploring the city's historic and cultural sites.

The camp will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 24 through July 28, in Auburn.

A screening of movies made by the children will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, July 28, and all family members are welcome to attend.

The camp is $100, and scholarships are available.

For more information, or to register, email outreach@sewardhouse.org.