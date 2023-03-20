AI-assisted colonoscopy screenings are now available through Auburn Gastroenterology Practices, Auburn Community Hospital announced in a news release.

The screenings use the GI Genius intelligent endoscopy module, a recent investment by the hospital that uses AI to help physicians detect polyps that can lead to colorectal cancer.

"GI Genius is a breakthrough in colorectal cancer screening. In real time, it can help physicians identify hard-to-detect and potentially cancerous polyps,” said Dr. Brian MacLaughlin, a colorectal surgeon at the hospital, in a news release. “Decreasing the miss rate of potentially cancerous polyps will undoubtedly save even more lives.”

GI Genius in conjunction with a colonoscopy can decrease polyp miss rates by nearly 50%, according to a study in the March 2022 edition of medical journal Gastroenterology. The module uses AI to highlight suspicious areas with a marker in real time. It has an overall sensitivity rate per lesion of 99%, and is 82% faster at spotting lesions than the average endoscopist, the hospital said.

March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month. It is the third most common form of cancer in the U.S., killing close to 52,000 people nationwide every year.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.