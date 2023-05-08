Dr. James Syrett has been appointed chief medical officer at Auburn Community Hospital effective May 1, the hospital announced in a news release.

Syrett comes to Auburn from Oswego Hospital, where he was an attending physician in emergency medicine and vice president of the medical staff. He also chaired the Health Quality Assurance and Process Improvement committees at the hospital. He is board-certified in emergency and EMS medicine, having completed both residency and fellowship training at the University of Rochester.

Syrett also previously served as a consulting physician for NASCAR, and has authored several textbook chapters on emergency and EMS medicine. He is developing another sub-specialty interest in the emergency management of concussions. He will continue to practice in the Auburn emergency department while managing responsibilities as chief medical officer.

Syrett replaces Dr. Michael Wilson, who served as Auburn's chief medical officer for the last two years.

Wilson will continue to practice at the hospital and oversee new projects, CEO and President Scott Berlucchi said.

"We are thrilled to have someone of Dr. Syrett's caliber and experience as our new chief medical officer," Berlucchi said. "We are incredibly grateful for Dr. Wilson's leadership."

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org.