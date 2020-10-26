Auburn hospital CEO appointed to state board

The Healthcare Association of New York State has appointed Auburn Community Hospital CEO and President Scott Berlucchi to its board of trustees.

Berlucchi, who has held the role at the hospital since 2007, was named one of the country's top 60 rural hospital CEOs by publication Becker's Healthcare in May 2019.

With more than 25 years of health care leadership experience, Berlucchi also serves as president and CEO of Auburn Memorial Medical Services and president and CEO of the Finger Lakes Center for Living residential facility. He is known for building strong teams and managing and growing small rural hospitals and multi-specialty physician practices, the hospital said in a news release.

"I am honored to be elected to the Board of Trustees of HANYS. Auburn Community Hospital has been an active member of HANYS and I have witnessed firsthand how effective HANYS has been in advancing the health of individuals and communities by providing leadership, representation and service to not-for-profit and public hospitals and nursing homes throughout New York State. Auburn Community Hospital has been a beneficiary of HANYS leadership and advocacy," Berlucchi said in the release.

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org.

