Auburn hospital earns 'Most Wired' recognition
COMMUNITY

Auburn hospital earns 'Most Wired' recognition

Auburn Community Hospital

Auburn Community Hospital.

Auburn Community Hospital has been recognized for its use of technology in health care.

The hospital has earned level seven certification from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives' Digital Health Most Wired program, the hospital announced in a news release.

The recognition is granted based on an annual survey of health care organizations to assess how effectively they apply core and advanced technologies into their programs to improve health care in their communities. A total of 29,135 organizations were represented in the program, which was based on four separate surveys: domestic, ambulatory, long-term care and international. Participants are certified based on their overall performance, with level 10 being the highest.

"Although Auburn Community Hospital is a small community hospital, we pride ourselves in delivering amazing care through the use of advanced technologies along with talented doctors and nurses to provide excellent care for our patients and our community. Our Information Technology organization led by Chris Ryan is second to none and continues to apply practical technological solutions to improve the care we offer our patients,” said Scott A. Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO, in a news release.

For more information, visit chimecentral.org or auburnhospital.org.

