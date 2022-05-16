Auburn hospital earns patient safety grade of B

Auburn Community Hospital has received a patient safety grade of B from the Leapfrog Group's Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

The hospital is one of 16 in New York state to earn a B, it said in a news release. The grade is calculated based on 28 different, nationally reported patient safety measures, and is meant to provide consumers with a means of protecting themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

"Patient safety and quality of care metrics are the foundation for an excellent patient experience," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO. "The Leapfrog Group said its research showed the pandemic reversed years of progress in patient safety. I am extremely proud of all our employees who worked so hard to make sure the quality of care at ACH did not slip during this challenging time.

"This grade is a key indicator of the hard work all of our employees do every day to make sure our patients get the best treatment and have an excellent patient experience while they are in our hospital."

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.

