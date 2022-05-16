 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
HEALTH

Auburn hospital earns patient safety grade of B

  • 0
Auburn Community Hospital

Auburn Community Hospital

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn Community Hospital has received a patient safety grade of B from the Leapfrog Group's Leapfrog Hospital Survey.

The hospital is one of 16 in New York state to earn a B, it said in a news release. The grade is calculated based on 28 different, nationally reported patient safety measures, and is meant to provide consumers with a means of protecting themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.

"Patient safety and quality of care metrics are the foundation for an excellent patient experience," said Scott Berlucchi, the hospital's president and CEO. "The Leapfrog Group said its research showed the pandemic reversed years of progress in patient safety. I am extremely proud of all our employees who worked so hard to make sure the quality of care at ACH did not slip during this challenging time.

"This grade is a key indicator of the hard work all of our employees do every day to make sure our patients get the best treatment and have an excellent patient experience while they are in our hospital."

People are also reading…

For more information, visit auburnhospital.org or call (315) 255-7011.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Edward O'Hora

O'HORA, Michael Edward, 76, peacefully passed away on May 5, 2022 comforted by his daughters, Marylyn and Margaret, and his companion, Patrice…

Linda (Slywka) Hares

HARES, Linda (Slywka), 67, the loving wife of Kevin Hares of Basswood Road, Aurelius, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 8, 2022, at her home.…

Heery: Where you're already home

Heery: Where you're already home

On Tuesday of last week, a small group of parents who have lost children to miscarriage and stillbirth gathered in a circle in a softly lit ro…

Watch Now: Related Video

Four perennial herbs you should plant in your garden

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News