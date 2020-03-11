Auburn hospital education camp taking place in April

MASH Camp will return to Auburn Community Hospital, providing seventh and eighth graders two days of learning about health careers. Applications are now being accepted.

The camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 8 and 9, at the hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Students will be exposed to a variety of health professions, covering on-the-job training and advanced college degrees.

The camp costs $25.

For more information, or to apply, visit cnyahec.org/apply, email Claire Payne at cpayne@cnyahec.org or call (607) 756-1090.

+6 Careers in care: Auburn hospital camp introduces students to health field AUBURN — Leaning on a railing atop a parking garage, 17 seventh and eighth graders beamed as…

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0