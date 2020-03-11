Auburn hospital education camp taking place in April
EDUCATION

Auburn hospital education camp taking place in April

MASH Camp

Students watch as a patient is loaded into a TLC ambulance during MASH Camp at Auburn Community Hospital in April 2019.

 The Citizen file

MASH Camp will return to Auburn Community Hospital, providing seventh and eighth graders two days of learning about health careers. Applications are now being accepted.

The camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, April 8 and 9, at the hospital, 17 Lansing St., Auburn.

Students will be exposed to a variety of health professions, covering on-the-job training and advanced college degrees.

The camp costs $25.

For more information, or to apply, visit cnyahec.org/apply, email Claire Payne at cpayne@cnyahec.org or call (607) 756-1090.

